EFI fittings for Supply/Return line (under hood) - Which ones?

Attempting to replace my factory fuel lines from the steel supply/return lines up by the passenger corner to the fuel fitting. From what i read people were recommending the Russell EFI fittings



• 5/16 to 6AN hard tube adapter - 644113

• 1/4 to 6AN hard tube adapter - 641303



But I'm hearing the retainer (part on bottom that threads into fitting) won't go between the two flares on the tube. In fact its the 2nd flare on the steel line that is interfering. Has anyone comes up with a solution for this? I know there is a 5/16 push on fitting (640863) but isn't favored due to the design could possibly pop off. But was that worse than OEM? Also doesn't look like Russell makes a 1/4 one.



I have to imagine there is some solution on the 94/95 cars, just wanting what.