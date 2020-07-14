EFI fittings for Supply/Return line (under hood) - Which ones?

D

doctorj357

Member
Aug 7, 2018
53
11
18
42
Michigan
Attempting to replace my factory fuel lines from the steel supply/return lines up by the passenger corner to the fuel fitting. From what i read people were recommending the Russell EFI fittings

• 5/16 to 6AN hard tube adapter - 644113
• 1/4 to 6AN hard tube adapter - 641303

But I'm hearing the retainer (part on bottom that threads into fitting) won't go between the two flares on the tube. In fact its the 2nd flare on the steel line that is interfering. Has anyone comes up with a solution for this? I know there is a 5/16 push on fitting (640863) but isn't favored due to the design could possibly pop off. But was that worse than OEM? Also doesn't look like Russell makes a 1/4 one.

I have to imagine there is some solution on the 94/95 cars, just wanting what.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
mr_woodster EFI strut support...it fits, now ! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
droptopford 5 0 why wont these fit EFI? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
GT_Rich Valve Covers to fit under EFI intake, 3/8 spacer 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
6 New efi engine Fit Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
Grn92LX Whats needed for an EFI 351 based motor to fit under a stock hood? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
MikeR351w EFI to Carb Distributor Shaft length question... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C 5.0 EFI swap and weak spark Fox Engine Swaparoo 1
J EFI 351 Swap? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
S Engine 92 5.0 Carb to EFI Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
7991LXnSHO Want to put EFI on a 6 Cyl. What System to get? Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
Old Catman EFI and megasquirt questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Saine65 Best Efi Route 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
JimmyJamTheHamSlam Part Suggestions 1996 / 1998 4.6L DOHC Mashup Engine Rebuild SVT Tech Forum 0
88LX5.Oh Digital Tuning Holley EFI vs factory EEC Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 33
Ultra90GT For Sale The Nitrous Works TNW efi plate Engine and Power Adder 3
N Advice on EFI tuning solution on a tiny budget Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
F Electrical Does EFI computer case need to grounded? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
F No fire on a 1987 5.0 EFI Fox Engine Swaparoo 1
M What intake is best for me? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
H Holley EFI High Altitude MAP scaling? Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
A Holley Terminator X Max (EFI and Transmission Controller) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
S Fuel 1995 stock Mustang EFI vs aftermarket TBI or Edelbrock injection? Jag Project Car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
C Efi to carb fuel wiring help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M 1985 Gt EFI/Turbo Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M In Tank Pump for 1966 EFI Conversion-1973 tank? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
P Purplefords 67 Mustang EFI T-5 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
Noobz347 Came Across This: Holley Efi Terminator X for your Fox Body Mustang Digital Self-tuning Forum 28
ndfox92 Fox does anyone have a victor efi intake for a 351w they want to part with? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
R Carb vs EFI Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
4u2bnvus WTB/Trade Efi intake Engine and Power Adder 1
Ragtop50 SOLD New Holley HP 550-606 EFI kit with TFI Harness & Knock Sensor ** NEW ** Engine and Power Adder 1
stanglx2002 Megasquirt Digital Dash Digital Self-tuning Forum 45
R Random Question on EFI setup 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
G efi help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
C Factory EFI swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
S Engine 1989 mustnag efi to holly sniper swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
M Fox body 302 carb EFI swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Foot Hill Fox What cam? 8-10 psi hci 4:11 gears in my 65 EFI swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Foot Hill Engine 65 5.0 efi with Vortech pictures? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
6 Starter Issues - 68 Stang EFI conversion 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Barron91lx Fox EFI Distributor Harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
EdMac67 '67 Coupe, 5.0 HO EFI Swap - Export Brace! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
S Aftermarket EFI in My '66 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
paddyrk Digital Tuning 1991-exhaust crackles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
jbarker98 For Sale Edelbrock Performer 5.0 EFI Upper/Lower Intake Manifold $300 obo Engine and Power Adder 2
D 351 efi swapping new edge SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
J Efi to carb AC wiring Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
8 Electrical 1988 2.3L EFI to 1992 2.3L EFI engine 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
R 351w with Efi into Foxbody with Efi Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
L For Sale 1968 Mustang Coupe - 5.0 with Holley Sniper EFI - Houston, Texas Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom