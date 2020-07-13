EFI to Carb Distributor Shaft length question...

MikeR351w

MikeR351w

Oct 8, 2001
Wisconsin
Hello, I am building a Factory 5 Cobra with an 89 GT mustang engine. To make it more period correct, I am going to a carb set up. I have it almost finished and just bought a Distributor for a 85 Mustang GT 5 speed. The old TFI dizzy was longer and this one is shorter. I checked with a gauge and it appears as though with the 85 distributor, I will only make about .170 of shaft contact. Should I get a longer oil shaft and if so, please tell me the part #! I cannot find anything on the subject. Thanks!
 

