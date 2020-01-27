Efi to carb fuel wiring help

Hey guys!



so I have an 89 foxI bought recently. The owner went from efi to carb. When doing so he spliced his MSD setup into the engine efi harness rather than running all new wiring



I’m in the process of eliminating that harness. That being said, somewhere in there mix, the in tank fuel pump is no longer working. Since I’m trying to remove as much of the efi as possible, is my best bet to wire my own harness from the key to a relay and on to the pump? Or try to keep that portion of the efi harness and figure out what wire is what?

I’m leaning towards eliminating it and running all new wiring to the pump just to keep the engine bay clean



any insight?