EGR Delete?

BennyDaBall said:I'll most likely be doing this when I install my headers, mainly because I don't wanna deal with it haha.
blackink00 said:i cant believe i am hearing this. its just one damn nut. its nothing to worry about, easy as hell to get to.
BennyDaBall said:...but its one damn nut I don't want to deal with What if it leaks, oh teh noez then I would have to jack the car up and fix it! lol... And hey, anyone doing their own header install can't be that lazy!
svttech76 said:benefit of the delete is a cooler intake and cleaner looking engine compartment, slo longtubes do not have EGR provision.
the draw back is you will raise you NOX emmisions.
The egr lowers your NOX emmisions by lowering combustion temp. I know that seems starnge that EGR lowers the combustion temp but it does. The reason why it does is becuase already burnt exhaust gas contains no burnable oxygen, so it does not suport combustion. The EGR burnt exhaust gasses act like a space holder taking up volume in the combustion chamber and becuase of this less air/fuel mix is being burnt and that lowers combustion temp.
What size what it exactly to plug the manifold? Thanks..I got rid of mine because it makes the engine bay look neater. You won't notice anything else except the car will be a few pounds lighter. I made my own aluminum plate to put in place of the egr and it looks like it come from the factory that way. I also used a self-threading oil plug to plug the manifold. You can cut your tube and use the cap off of it by closing an end of it, but i wanted to save mine.