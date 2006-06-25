EGR Delete?

benefit of the delete is a cooler intake and cleaner looking engine compartment, slo longtubes do not have EGR provision.



the draw back is you will raise you NOX emmisions.



The egr lowers your NOX emmisions by lowering combustion temp. I know that seems starnge that EGR lowers the combustion temp but it does. The reason why it does is becuase already burnt exhaust gas contains no burnable oxygen, so it does not suport combustion. The EGR burnt exhaust gasses act like a space holder taking up volume in the combustion chamber and becuase of this less air/fuel mix is being burnt and that lowers combustion temp.