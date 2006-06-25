EGR Delete?

I
May 20, 2005
I had heard about people doing an EGR delete on their cars... What are the benefits of this?.. Why do they do it and what problems can come from the delete?

Aug 23, 2001
Bump on this one. I've got a PI intake on a 95 Cougar, and I'm going to end up having to delete the EGR on this too, and want to know what to expect.
 
stroked4.6

Apr 30, 2006
The EGR delete is mainly cosmetic. It makes the engine compartment look much cleaner. Intake temps are slightly lower as well. I think the only downfall is you must add this to your tune or it will throw a code.
 
Aug 13, 2002
i bought the EGR delete kit from Randy just last week so i'll be ditching mine. As long as you make the adjustment in your tune/handheld programmer the car will run fine. I'm ditching mine for looks and i don't wan't any of the crap coming back into my intake tract. I may lose a little gas milage but i obviously won't care since i'll be stomping around at WOT listening to the blower wine :)
 
May 20, 2005
Sweet.. Would you care to share how much that delete kit costs? :D... Sharing is caring, **** the RIAA :rlaugh:

I'm thinking about doing this, but i'm still not too sure.. I guess i'll have to look further into it
 
May 20, 2005
I'll most likely be doing this when I install my headers, mainly because I don't wanna deal with it haha.
That's exactly why I was thinking about doing it.. I don't feel like getting :owned: by the EGR crap :D
 
I missed a shift & stole Curt's money.
Mar 30, 2005
i cant believe i am hearing this. its just one damn nut. its nothing to worry about, easy as hell to get to.
 
May 20, 2005
i cant believe i am hearing this. its just one damn nut. its nothing to worry about, easy as hell to get to.
true true.. but don't some people have problems with the header on the driver's side not wanting to fit properly because of the EGR tube? :shrug: I could be wrong tho


...but its one damn nut I don't want to deal with What if it leaks, oh teh noez then I would have to jack the car up and fix it! lol... And hey, anyone doing their own header install can't be that lazy!
QFMFT!

I'll be doing mine.. with the help of a couple of my esteemed colleagues:D
 
Jan 26, 1999
benefit of the delete is a cooler intake and cleaner looking engine compartment, slo longtubes do not have EGR provision.

the draw back is you will raise you NOX emmisions.

The egr lowers your NOX emmisions by lowering combustion temp. I know that seems starnge that EGR lowers the combustion temp but it does. The reason why it does is becuase already burnt exhaust gas contains no burnable oxygen, so it does not suport combustion. The EGR burnt exhaust gasses act like a space holder taking up volume in the combustion chamber and becuase of this less air/fuel mix is being burnt and that lowers combustion temp.
 
May 20, 2005
benefit of the delete is a cooler intake and cleaner looking engine compartment, slo longtubes do not have EGR provision.

the draw back is you will raise you NOX emmisions.

The egr lowers your NOX emmisions by lowering combustion temp. I know that seems starnge that EGR lowers the combustion temp but it does. The reason why it does is becuase already burnt exhaust gas contains no burnable oxygen, so it does not suport combustion. The EGR burnt exhaust gasses act like a space holder taking up volume in the combustion chamber and becuase of this less air/fuel mix is being burnt and that lowers combustion temp.
Sweet.. thanks for the explanation :)

I may just have to delete this sucker if it's not too much work
 
Jul 7, 2004
I got rid of mine because it makes the engine bay look neater. You won't notice anything else except the car will be a few pounds lighter. I made my own aluminum plate to put in place of the egr and it looks like it come from the factory that way. I also used a self-threading oil plug to plug the manifold. You can cut your tube and use the cap off of it by closing an end of it, but i wanted to save mine.
 
Aug 16, 2011
Hey green you found ancient thread huh. Must be poking around to get your post count up.
 
Oct 24, 2020
I got rid of mine because it makes the engine bay look neater. You won't notice anything else except the car will be a few pounds lighter. I made my own aluminum plate to put in place of the egr and it looks like it come from the factory that way. I also used a self-threading oil plug to plug the manifold. You can cut your tube and use the cap off of it by closing an end of it, but i wanted to save mine.
What size what it exactly to plug the manifold? Thanks..
 
