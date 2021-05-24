Hello.



I have a 5.0 engine from a 1991 mustang swapped into an MGB. I used the OE fuel injection / intake / MAF with a Painless harness to connect a stock A9 ECU. The motor has AFR renegade heads and custom headers which fit the car (no smog pump or air injection system, no cats but it does have O2 sensors in each header after the collectors).



I've run into an intermittent lean condition which I am trying to diagnose and I've been reading up on the various possible culprits.



One possibility I've considered is that the ECU is determining that the EGR valve is open and pulling fuel, when the EGR valve is actually not being actuated (it's present and connected to the ECU via the harness but the vacuum supply is capped off). However, if I understand the system correctly, this shouldn't be the cause as the car has no EVR at all and there is nothing connected to that part of the harness. Am I correct that this will simply cause the ECU to bypass all EGR function entirely?



Thanks in advance...