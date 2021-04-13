Engine EGR not hooked up. CEL on

79pace

79pace

something stupid will fall out of my mouth
Founding Member
Jul 21, 2000
190
29
38
48
Tulsa, OK
www.carbdford.com
Ok, I have the plug hooked up to the EGR but the EGR is laying back hanging. The side of my spacer has a block off plate. What are the ill effects from this? I have the factory A9L so cant turn off the CEL. Is this causing the car to run poorly? I have a few issues I am trying to work out in how it idles and just crispness in general but want to know how most handle this. Should I put a new EGR on it and not hook everything up? The exhaust ports on the back of the heads have been plugged and there is no smog stuff on this car. At some point in the future I will scrape up the money to put another ECU in it but for now I just want to make sure and do whats best with what I have. Oh I also have the canister purge solenoid connector hanging loose and not hooked to anything.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

johnny21
Exhaust EGR and SMOG Systems - KOEO code 34
Replies
10
Views
989
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Old Catman
Electrical ECU Questions
Replies
3
Views
267
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Creomod
Can I use a sped density ecu with a9l setup?Any pins I could remove to make it idel good?
Replies
14
Views
258
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
8
Electrical 1988 GT T-5 MAF conversion
Replies
0
Views
110
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
88foxy
8
O
Engine What can i remove from my vacuum system?
Replies
17
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom