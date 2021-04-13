Ok, I have the plug hooked up to the EGR but the EGR is laying back hanging. The side of my spacer has a block off plate. What are the ill effects from this? I have the factory A9L so cant turn off the CEL. Is this causing the car to run poorly? I have a few issues I am trying to work out in how it idles and just crispness in general but want to know how most handle this. Should I put a new EGR on it and not hook everything up? The exhaust ports on the back of the heads have been plugged and there is no smog stuff on this car. At some point in the future I will scrape up the money to put another ECU in it but for now I just want to make sure and do whats best with what I have. Oh I also have the canister purge solenoid connector hanging loose and not hooked to anything.