So I’ve googled my butt off and can’t find this answer. My car has cat delete, and the rear o2’s are just in the x-pipe plugging the holes. Does that mean the egr is turned off in the tune? I bought the car this way and was told it has an sct tune from the 2nd owner who didn’t put the tune on the car. I’m changing header gaskets and am thinking of deleting the egr. Any insight would be appreciated!