Fox EGR solenoid vacuum hose leak?

W

weo457

New Member
Mar 3, 2021
1
0
0
47
Southern Cali
Hello everyone. Glad to be here, first post re my 1991 5.0. So, I’ve been slowly working on the engine and recently installed a cold air intake, replaced the spark plugs and wires, distributor cap and installed a 70mm throttle and spacer. Now, the car won’t start and I found a broken hose(see pic). Went to dealer and they said part is no longer made. Checked on LMR and orders a repair kit(see pic) waiting for it to arrive and hoping it works. Can anyone tell me if that’s the right kit and if I’m on the right track. I did try to fix it on my one, but didn’t work. Any feedback would be appreciated
 

Attachments

  • 99BD1470-5BE1-4D92-8D9D-382FEB403C3E.jpeg
    99BD1470-5BE1-4D92-8D9D-382FEB403C3E.jpeg
    493.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 412F71D2-ECC5-46CD-BDED-52D9B764E329.jpeg
    412F71D2-ECC5-46CD-BDED-52D9B764E329.jpeg
    328.8 KB · Views: 0
  • D10A8EF2-7E1A-4993-BF1A-66C2CBDA0B68.png
    D10A8EF2-7E1A-4993-BF1A-66C2CBDA0B68.png
    347.9 KB · Views: 0

