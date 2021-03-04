Hello everyone. Glad to be here, first post re my 1991 5.0. So, I’ve been slowly working on the engine and recently installed a cold air intake, replaced the spark plugs and wires, distributor cap and installed a 70mm throttle and spacer. Now, the car won’t start and I found a broken hose(see pic). Went to dealer and they said part is no longer made. Checked on LMR and orders a repair kit(see pic) waiting for it to arrive and hoping it works. Can anyone tell me if that’s the right kit and if I’m on the right track. I did try to fix it on my one, but didn’t work. Any feedback would be appreciated