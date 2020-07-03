Engine EGR spacer rear hose replacement. '93 5.0

T

terryls

New Member
Jul 3, 2020
1
0
0
54
52722
I just need to replace the rear hose but I can't reach the lower end of the hose to loosen the clamp.
What are the parts I would need to remove in order to replace the rear hose? It is definitely in need of replacement.
Thank you for your help
 

