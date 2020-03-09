EGR

Can I delete the EGR on my 2000 Mustang 4.6 and still pass Inspection? I have replaced several parts connected to the EGR and I still get a check engine light, I clear the code and a day or 2 later it pops back up. I also have a leak in the fuel evap system code but That is the grommet for the filler neck. Could that possibly be also caausing the EGR P0401 code? For reference the car sat for 3years . I just replaced the fuel pump and filter a month or so ago. Any help is very much appreciated
 

