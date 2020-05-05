Eibach springs finally installed

Bought some Eibach pro front springs over the winter along with new struts and end links. Even with all the mods iv done to my car i had not touched the front of it. I absolutely hate working on suspension stuff so i put it off and put it off. Over winter i just did alittle here and there but finally got it done and back on the ground. Very happy with the height so far, made a big difference IMO.

Before/After
 

