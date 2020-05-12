stroken94
New Member
-
- Apr 1, 2020
-
- 4
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 57
$160, Las Vegas, Nevada
I have a pair of front and rear sway bars for a mustang that will fit the following:
Ford Mustang 4.6L Coupe/Convertible S197 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010)
Ford Mustang V6 Coupe/Convertible S197 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010)
These are New and include only the bars, no hardware! Retail is over $500
I have a pair of front and rear sway bars for a mustang that will fit the following:
Ford Mustang 4.6L Coupe/Convertible S197 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010)
Ford Mustang V6 Coupe/Convertible S197 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010)
These are New and include only the bars, no hardware! Retail is over $500
Attachments
-
57.7 KB Views: 1
-
84.7 KB Views: 1