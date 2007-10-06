eibach swaybar endlink.need help asap

MustangLX-5.0
The reason I need help asap is because I am outside currenty and am posting this off my pda.
The problem is...or might be,the end links I got with the Eibach front sway bar are shorter than stock links.Are they supposed to be shorter because they dont reach the end of the sway bar...as opposed to the stock ones.Are these the right end links? I am not sure how I'm supposed to bolt them up.I thought about using a jack and jacking up the control arm to make it reach but then this might not be the right ones and thought it could damage something.i didnt have to use a jack on stock links.pics are attached.
Thanks in advance
