eibach swaybar endlink.need help asap

I'm going to have to wait untill monday to call eibach.theyre closed now.I've had this kit sitting around for a few months because I havn't had much of a chance to work on it.I'm probably going to have to buy another end link kit.If you look at this picture you can clearly see this could not possibly be the right end links.i have the control arm jacked up so high it is simulating the car sitting on the wheel.And the threads at the bottom of the link are barely going through the hole in the control arm.and it also isnt going straight up and down.I have to tilt the link to meet the hole.



I also verified I have the correct front sway bar.Numbers on bar match what it says in instruction sheet.It says .....Ford,Mustang and Cobra, Sedan and convertible, (FOX), V6 AND V8, 79><93......



S**T man...why am I constanly running into problem?oh...man Its taking me all damn year to get all this work done.and I'm not even on the back end yet..weeeee I say..