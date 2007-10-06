eibach swaybar endlink.need help asap

The reason I need help asap is because I am outside currenty and am posting this off my pda.

The problem is...or might be,the end links I got with the Eibach front sway bar are shorter than stock links.Are they supposed to be shorter because they dont reach the end of the sway bar...as opposed to the stock ones.Are these the right end links? I am not sure how I'm supposed to bolt them up.I thought about using a jack and jacking up the control arm to make it reach but then this might not be the right ones and thought it could damage something.i didnt have to use a jack on stock links.pics are attached.

Thanks in advance
 

Attachments

  • Swaybar - end link compare.jpg
    Swaybar - end link compare.jpg
    45.1 KB · Views: 107
  • End link height.jpg
    End link height.jpg
    41.9 KB · Views: 112

You can't tighten one side up very much at all or you lift the opposite side of the sway bar and you'll never get the other side on. When i did mine we had to put the front end on jack stands and then put a jack under the wheel of the 2nd side (after we bolted down the first side) and then jack up the wheel to put load on the suspension...that made it much easier.
 
85_SS_302_Coupe said:
You can't tighten one side up very much at all or you lift the opposite side of the sway bar and you'll never get the other side on. When i did mine we had to put the front end on jack stands and then put a jack under the wheel of the 2nd side (after we bolted down the first side) and then jack up the wheel to put load on the suspension...that made it much easier.
Click to expand...

this is how i do it too. but im still not sure if those are the correct end links you have. i was looking at a set of energy suspension links at the autozone i work at and they look about the same length as your new ones though so i dunno.
 
Yeah i was gonna say that too...they do look a bit short. Mine are Energy Suspension pieces as well but i don't recall how close they were to the stock length as i remember breaking my stock ones to get them off anyways.

I will say that this alone really made my front end handle tighter! Not bad for cheap parts (i had to do mine after installing springs anyways).
 
the car has been sitting on jack stands for awhile.I still have rotors..calipers and pads to put on so it isnt going anywhere.So you are saying both contol arms have to be lifted in order to bolt them up?.I am unable to set down either side of the car ...just spindles down there at the moment..

this isn't going to bend or damage the main bushings up top or the clamps from the force of the spring pushing the control arm out?
 
I'm going to have to wait untill monday to call eibach.theyre closed now.I've had this kit sitting around for a few months because I havn't had much of a chance to work on it.I'm probably going to have to buy another end link kit.If you look at this picture you can clearly see this could not possibly be the right end links.i have the control arm jacked up so high it is simulating the car sitting on the wheel.And the threads at the bottom of the link are barely going through the hole in the control arm.and it also isnt going straight up and down.I have to tilt the link to meet the hole.

I also verified I have the correct front sway bar.Numbers on bar match what it says in instruction sheet.It says .....Ford,Mustang and Cobra, Sedan and convertible, (FOX), V6 AND V8, 79><93......

S**T man...why am I constanly running into problem?oh...man Its taking me all damn year to get all this work done.and I'm not even on the back end yet..weeeee I say..
 

Attachments

  • jacked up arm.jpg
    jacked up arm.jpg
    30 KB · Views: 102
Bought a set of Energy Suspension links at Autozone.The largest size they had was the one that was needed for this car.Its longer than the ones that came with the Eibach kit but still a little shorter than stock.Im thinking ill just work them on when I set the front end back on its wheels.That is..if I have enough room down there to work.I just put the lowering springs and dampers on.:shrug:
 
