Build Thread Eleanor Is Getting A Coyote Swap!!

May 28, 2016
so I'm finally beginning the coyote swap (2015 crate engine)as per the other thread I was asking questions at and I much appreciate it if you guys would join me . I know basics about building cars but I like to get ideas and opinions from people more knowledgable then me. So I began with making sure my bellhousing was properly parallel to the block and then aligned to the crank. So got that done . Now I have installed my flexplate and flywheel ..... Moving on to the McLeod RST clutch set up . Now I stoppedherebecause I was unsure of a few things

1) should I use Loctite on the bolts that go from the floater plate to the flywheel?

2) the bolts stick out the back side of the flywheel once installed all the way. Not enough to hit anything but they do a bit. I ordered my whole set up from ModernDline and they sent me ARP bolts for my specific application and these do not stick out the back side of the flywheel BUT do have washers on the bolts which the McLeod instructions say not to use washers . Confusing !. Shiuld I just use the ARP bolts? With loctite? I'm just not sure if using loctite on these bolts would not be such a good idea since the clutch can get hot and possibly melt it?? Rendering it useless...

Any opinions are welcome here.
 

Tagged everyone in that you had asked in the pm @67coyote .
Whenever you want to alert any of us put the
@ symbol before our name with no space and it will send us an alert .


I tagged the other guys in here to give you a hand buddy . I don't have specific experience with the twin disc but I know - Scott @RacEoHolic330 does .


I can't comment on the washers, because I don't have a McLeod twin disc, but definitely use blue loc tite. It doesn't melt until almost 500 degrees. My floater plate was torqued to 35 ft lbs.

The bolt heads will be close to the floater plate, but as long as they don't touch, you shouldn't have any issues.
 
I'm tagging along for this ride. Good luck to the OP, sounds like an awesome build is in the works. :nice:
 
Ohh sorry about that... It HAD a 402 SR Roush crate engine which is no longer in the car. Right now as the car sits it has a empty engine bay and I recently eliminated the shock towers and installed a Detroitspeed alumaframe
 
I'm trying to learn how to use this site. How do I load pictures up? I kinda wish I would have started this thread once I started pulling out this engine but better late then never I always like to say
 
First attempt at loading up pictures . Do I want to choose thumbnail or full image guys?
 

image.jpeg
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
This is the old set up! I was happy with it but eventually you have the need for more. Then you will be able to how I eliminated the shock towers completely and installed the Alumaframe . Awesome piece!! This is where I currently stand.

Why are my pictures posting not upright??
 
Cell phone pictures tend to post sideways sometimes. Your old set up was really nice!
 
See this is what I was concerned about . My ARP bolts call for 50ft lb which I think is way too much so I'm just gonna do the 35 with blue loctite and call it a day. I will continue my install once I get home from work!:banana:
 
Thanks!! It was but I'm ready for more modernizing and fuel injection. Plus I love driving this car and with a coyote in there pushing all that power and I'll be able to go on lonnnnnnggg drives it's a no brainier .

Just a teaser here but once it's all said and done I may get a supercharger or twin turbos in the mix. We will cross that bridge another time tho.
 
@89oem @TOOLOW91 @RacEoHolic330 what did you guys do for Power steering pump? I'm looking at purchasing the
Boss 302R Power Steering Pump Brkt M-8511-M50BR
But I need to get a power steering pump that will work with it? Also I'm not 100% sure if I need a power steering control valve ??? If so how do I figure out which one I will need.
 
Used a 05 power steering pump on my buddies fox I believe . But it's been a while so I don't remember


