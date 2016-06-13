so I'm finally beginning the coyote swap (2015 crate engine)as per the other thread I was asking questions at and I much appreciate it if you guys would join me . I know basics about building cars but I like to get ideas and opinions from people more knowledgable then me. So I began with making sure my bellhousing was properly parallel to the block and then aligned to the crank. So got that done . Now I have installed my flexplate and flywheel ..... Moving on to the McLeod RST clutch set up . Now I stoppedherebecause I was unsure of a few things



1) should I use Loctite on the bolts that go from the floater plate to the flywheel?



2) the bolts stick out the back side of the flywheel once installed all the way. Not enough to hit anything but they do a bit. I ordered my whole set up from ModernDline and they sent me ARP bolts for my specific application and these do not stick out the back side of the flywheel BUT do have washers on the bolts which the McLeod instructions say not to use washers . Confusing !. Shiuld I just use the ARP bolts? With loctite? I'm just not sure if using loctite on these bolts would not be such a good idea since the clutch can get hot and possibly melt it?? Rendering it useless...



Any opinions are welcome here.