Electric fan fail

Very new to foxbody so I have a lot to learn. Despite working on cars for better part of 45 years. If you ever need help with a 1994-01 BMW E38, especially the V12, I'm your guy.... Have had my 87 LX 2.3L for about 9 months. Yes it's missing 8 cylinders from what i'm used to lol. When I got it in the fall, if I just let it sit idling doing whatever, eventually the electric fan would come on.

Then one time it didn't an overheated just sitting there. Wasn't watching the temp gauge. Didn't feel I needed to but boom! Happened at least one more time also. Driving is fine of course because there is plenty of air flow but I'm afraid of getting stuck in stop and go traffic.

If I direct wire it the fan does work so that's not it. I'm not sure where to start or what to look for. I tried searching here and google. I found some info about a relay in the driver kick panel that can burn out but no picture or exact location of it. looking for ideas and suggestions.

TIY