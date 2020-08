Electric Fan key on ignition Source??

So the VPWR get constant power does it? I was afraid to use something under the hood because I thought the ECU would trigger whatever on and off causing the fan to operate ''erratically". Click to expand...

The fan was my very first mod ever when I was a Mustang noob, so I left the wirng alone all these years because it ain't broke, but I wouldnt mind shortening the trigger wire to clean things up a little.

VPWR is simple a 12 volt feed from the EEC relay. It powers most all your solenoids, injectors, coil and so on. It has constant cranking and ignition power.Remember, the EEC actually uses ground paths to control most systems. This is more stable and safer for the EEC in the event of a short.I'm with ya bud. I don't like to touch things that are doing fine. I'd leave it till you have reason to rewire it. I only mentioned it to the OP because it saves running a wire into the cockpit (if someone already hasn't done that).