Electric fan problems

Morning!

Someone has in the past installed an electric fan in my 65FB. It is not turning on now I have no idea what manufacture it is. I have replaced the relay block and checked the fuze. I have also ran 12v direct to the fan and it runs. I think the issue is now either the sender/temp sensor in the manifold or it is the block the relay plugs into. Please disregard the two white marks on the block, they are just for me to remember where to stick in my "jumper cable" if I need to make the fan function manually. What do you guys think is the problem?

Also, any idea about the manufacture of the fan?

