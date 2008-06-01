Electric Fan wiring question

So i run #86 to the ignition coil. lol i know thats exactly what jricker said above.. But it says to run it to ground. But i assume the coil is grounded obivously. I want it to shut off when ignition is off.Also, so i hook up each power wire off each fan to a 40a relay, which terminal? Then hook up the power fan wire coming out of the controller relay to that 1st relay, but which terminal?I know im stupid. Id rather look stupid then burn the car down. So let me add, the power wires coming out of the 40a relay for both fans is not 10 guage, its 14awg. Not cool or what? Each power wire is on a 25a fuse, which i read blew up, so put 40a fuses and it worked fine. with this controller, hayden 3652.Also, just run the negative fan wires straight to grounds, or to the relays, then ground the relays?