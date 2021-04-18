Electric for Mechanical Fuel Pump Swap

I'm looking for suggestions on a mechanical to electric fuel pump swap. Main reason is convenience. If my car sits for a week or so, the fuel evaporates and it cranks awhile before starting. If I use a squeeze bottle to prime the carb it fires right up. I'd like to turn the key to ON and let an electric pump prime the system so it fires right up.



1983 Mustang GT with rebuilt 5 liter and Edelbrock AVS2 carb.

Stock mechanical fuel pump with fuel tank return line.

Original fuel tank.



The electrical pump most likely needs to be able to pull fuel up from the tank (not just a pusher) for a short run. Tips/tricks appreciated.



Eric