Electric radiator fan recommendations?

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
98
38
28
42
Virginia
I've been having some overheating issues lately, and I think its an airflow issue. I have a dual core aluminum radiator with a sad little electric fan that covers only about half of the radiator with no shroud. The car runs about 230 on a warm day with a 180 thermostat. Using a mechanical gauge. Water hose to the radiator will bring it down to about 190 idling.

Does anyone have any recommendations for a good electric fan setup? I don't want to spend a whole lot over $200.
I was thinking about this one here.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,537
13,413
224
Massachusetts
I have the contour fan. It works well. I only need to run it at 50-60% full speed to keep my car cool at idle.

I’m using the mounting bracket kit with it. With it installed, the radiator has 100% full coverage. Looks very clean.



Keep in mind, the contour fan from LMR is just a parts store fan with the LMR premium added onto it (excellent customer service comes at a price). If you look around, you can find those fans much cheaper.

I got mine on eBay.

www.ebay.com

Radiator Condenser Cooling Fan Assembly For Ford Contour Mercury Cougar Mystique | eBay

<li> Fits:</li> <li> </li> <li>1995-2000 Ford Contour<br>1999-2002 Mercury Cougar<br>1995-2000 Mercury Mystique </li> <li>Features:</li> <li> </li> <li>Easy Installation</li> <li>High flow design provides long lasting, efficient cooling Factory lubricated for long life Precision ground shaft and...
www.ebay.com



A million ways to wire it. Single speed relay. Two speed relays. Aftermarket controller. I’m using an OeM pwm controller on mine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mustang90
Guys please help me out with coolant bleed
Replies
23
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
B
Engine Overheating issue
Replies
6
Views
303
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
pavlos413
New Upgrades and cooling issues
Replies
26
Views
904
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
L
Thermostat housing
Replies
1
Views
140
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
waxman
W
opihinalu
Progress Thread Starting a progress thread for my 86 GT.
Replies
7
Views
444
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
Top Bottom