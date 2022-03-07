Electric radiator fan recommendations?

93CalypsoConvert
Active Member
-
- Nov 26, 2020
-
- 98
-
- 38
-
- 28
-
- 42
I've been having some overheating issues lately, and I think its an airflow issue. I have a dual core aluminum radiator with a sad little electric fan that covers only about half of the radiator with no shroud. The car runs about 230 on a warm day with a 180 thermostat. Using a mechanical gauge. Water hose to the radiator will bring it down to about 190 idling.
Does anyone have any recommendations for a good electric fan setup? I don't want to spend a whole lot over $200.
I was thinking about this one here.
Does anyone have any recommendations for a good electric fan setup? I don't want to spend a whole lot over $200.
I was thinking about this one here.