Electric radiator fan recommendations?

I have the contour fan. It works well. I only need to run it at 50-60% full speed to keep my car cool at idle.I’m using the mounting bracket kit with it. With it installed, the radiator has 100% full coverage. Looks very clean.Keep in mind, the contour fan from LMR is just a parts store fan with the LMR premium added onto it (excellent customer service comes at a price). If you look around, you can find those fans much cheaper.I got mine on eBay.A million ways to wire it. Single speed relay. Two speed relays. Aftermarket controller. I’m using an OeM pwm controller on mine.