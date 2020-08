General karthief said: The body of the door is basically the same, the power door has a plate that is attached to the inside frame.

I would try to find a power window door to replace it.

Is the wiring still there? Click to expand...

The wiring is still there surprisingly and actually I'm getting the whole door with all the guts, power lock motor, power window mechanism and all the wiring harnesses. I just don't want to replace the whole door because my gt has been painted already