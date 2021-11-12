Electrical Gurus: Check Engine Light Wiring for 91 LX

OK, sorta for a 91 LX. I've swapped the 5.0 from a 91 LX into my 67. I used the Ford Racing Multiport EFI Engine Management Wiring Harnes (M-12071-A50, Rev 2) for the engine harness. I am installing a Dakota Digital dash. The Dakota Digital control box only has a Check Engine (-) Indicator Input connection (only 1 wire location for CEL wiring).

The Ford Racing harness has 2 wires from the 8 pin connector for the CEL. Quoting directly from instructions:
Pin 1 (Pink/Green Wire) and Pin 2 (Pink Wire): These two wires will need to go to the "Check Engine" light. This is a mandatory connection and is required for the computer to do an initial 'Self Test' upon starting the engine.
On the next page in the pin-out, it shows the Pink/Green wire at Pin 1 is CEL (-), and the RED (vs Pink, as previous page describes) wire at Pin 2 is CEL (+).

My question: If I only hook the Pink/Green (CEL-) wire to the DD control box, is everything going to work? I'm assuming the answer is "no" since the circuit isn't completed. If what would complete the circuit is a light in a normal installation, is there a way to connect the 2 wires without a lamp, to complete the circuit so the self test function works properly? If I do that, how do I get a (-) signal to the gauge control box?

