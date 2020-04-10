Electrical issue... no power.

Pre cursor: I was drifting in the slight rain per usual. All is well, then in middle of drift or spin out everything dimmed hard, car might of died, i cant remember. If it did, it started right back. Sometimes when i spinout real hard it does die.



Issue simply put: i went to start it a few days later and it is dead. No dome light, nada.. got battery checked and it is dead. Battery is only 4 mo. Old and all was fine before this.



What you think caused it? Alternator go out?