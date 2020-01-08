Electrical issue please help

M

Michaelchris516

New Member
Jan 8, 2020
1
0
1
22
Nebraska
I have a 2001 mustang GT 5 spd that I bought in rough condition that I’ve been restoring, car currently has 99k miles. I rebuilt the motor and put a new ECU in it because I was told it had a v6 ecu in it by a local ford dealership (I think the guy was lying to me) when I was diagnosing a misfire issue. (Timing was off, that was the actual reason) had the new ecu flashed to my car by a different dealership. Car ran and drove great, ever since I’ve owned the car, even with the bad engine and odd ball ecu the car has has had a parasitic draw and has now ruined 2 batteries from boiling them (overcharging I assume) so I put a new alternator on and the problem stopped for a couple days. Now it does it again. Haven’t driven the car much in many months because I don’t want to keep ruining 100$ batteries. I’ve owned the car for 3 years now and I just want to drive it. Also sometimes the cluster will do some weird things. Odometer will temporarily shut off while driving then randomly come back on. Any tips would be amazing!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,576
461
164
Houston Texas
If this were my car I would focus on the battery negative ground and the grounds to the radiator core support and the motor ground. Make DOUBLE certain that all of the grounds are solid, clean, and tight. Need to be capable of carrying heavy currents with little (or no) voltage drop.

Double check that the motor grounding strap between the left hand motor mount and the car's frame rail is in place.

What is the voltage at the battery? It shouldn't be a mystery if the battery is being over charged or under charged.

Here's some information that should help.

Howto perform charging system voltage drop test
www.stangnet.com

Howto perform charging system voltage drop test

To anyone else reading any of my posts I usually include the line: Today's cars simply will not run right without a strong battery and charging system! Cut corners here at your own risk I'm a big believer in starting with the basics. As such I...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

My odometer goes on and off?

My odometer goes on and off? - Ford Mustang Forum

My odometer goes on and off? V6 Tech
www.allfordmustangs.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Foxbody1988 Electrical Electrical issues please help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N Electrical Help Please!! 92 Mustang GT!! Beware Electrical Issues Are At Hand!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
M Electrical car is possessed please help was supposed to leave for a 1200 mile trip tody Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J Please Help Can Not Figure Out Electrical Problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
6 1969 Mustang Electrical Issues(please Help) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
Similar threads
Electrical Electrical issues please help!
Electrical Help Please!! 92 Mustang GT!! Beware Electrical Issues Are At Hand!!
Electrical car is possessed please help was supposed to leave for a 1200 mile trip tody
Please Help Can Not Figure Out Electrical Problem
1969 Mustang Electrical Issues(please Help)
Top Bottom