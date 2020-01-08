Electrical issue please help

I have a 2001 mustang GT 5 spd that I bought in rough condition that I’ve been restoring, car currently has 99k miles. I rebuilt the motor and put a new ECU in it because I was told it had a v6 ecu in it by a local ford dealership (I think the guy was lying to me) when I was diagnosing a misfire issue. (Timing was off, that was the actual reason) had the new ecu flashed to my car by a different dealership. Car ran and drove great, ever since I’ve owned the car, even with the bad engine and odd ball ecu the car has has had a parasitic draw and has now ruined 2 batteries from boiling them (overcharging I assume) so I put a new alternator on and the problem stopped for a couple days. Now it does it again. Haven’t driven the car much in many months because I don’t want to keep ruining 100$ batteries. I’ve owned the car for 3 years now and I just want to drive it. Also sometimes the cluster will do some weird things. Odometer will temporarily shut off while driving then randomly come back on. Any tips would be amazing!