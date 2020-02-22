Electrical or tune related?

I've had my microsquirt for over a year now on the car (94 mustang). For the most part, i think the tune is pretty good (except idle but thats another topic). for the past several months Ive been having an issue i cant figure out. The rpms will drop to zero briefly, like for a split second. It doesnt show up on the data log, but i can see it on the factory tach. It only happens under part throttle cruise and usually when the car is warmed up. would someone please look over my tune and see if im missing/forgot something?

thanks
 

well this is the current tune ......i couldnt get todays data log to upload, cause for some reason its showing it as an .mlg file instead .msl like all the rest
 
