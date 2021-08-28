Electrical problems

So recently my 2001 mustang GT would'nt start, we replaced the battery and it started once then not again. Then we towed it to the mechanics, they replaced the starter. when i got it back it started perfectly fine for a bit. At first, one time i started it and the flashers were unusually fast, but the next time i started it they were back to normal. about three times in the few days it was working fine my radio (a decent aftermarket radio) would reset everything, the clock, the equalizer, etc. and then it wouldnt start again, it made a very loud constant clicking everytime i tried to start it. but finally it started up again after a few minutes of trying. i took it home immediately and put it in my garage. i tried starting it a few more times and it started fine. but i dont want to risk it, so im asking any of you for advice. do any of you fellas know what could be causing these issues given the evidence ive gathered from it?