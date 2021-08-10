electrical smoke when starting

forango
Member
-
- Feb 19, 2003
-
- 89
-
- 10
-
- 18
-
- 47
So the other day I took the car out for a while. Ran great. stopped at auto parts store, restarted no issues at all. Got home and just as I pulled in the garage the idle dropped and the car died. I wanted to pull it up a little farther so went to restart and the starter was dragging ..I assumed the usual drag I have occasionally had on most foxes when very hot....so I turned off and waited a few seconds and tried again and while the starter turned normal the car wasn't starting, so again I waited then retried and the starter was dragging very slowly but I kept turning it because the car bobbled a couple times like it was gonna crank and then I saw smoke coming from the rear of the passenger side hood so I immediately stopped, jumped up, grabbed a fire extinguisher and popped hood but the smoke was gone.
It was definitely an electrical smelling smoke...all the wires from battery and solenoid were very hot, but I had been out driving for 30 minutes and it was like 98º that day. None of the wires looked burnt or frayed, but I haven't gotten under the car to look at starter area yet. And then yesterday I went out and the car started up on the first turn 3 times in a row and with zero drag.
Anyone have ideas on where the smoke was coming from?
It was definitely an electrical smelling smoke...all the wires from battery and solenoid were very hot, but I had been out driving for 30 minutes and it was like 98º that day. None of the wires looked burnt or frayed, but I haven't gotten under the car to look at starter area yet. And then yesterday I went out and the car started up on the first turn 3 times in a row and with zero drag.
Anyone have ideas on where the smoke was coming from?