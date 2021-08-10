electrical smoke when starting

So the other day I took the car out for a while. Ran great. stopped at auto parts store, restarted no issues at all. Got home and just as I pulled in the garage the idle dropped and the car died. I wanted to pull it up a little farther so went to restart and the starter was dragging ..I assumed the usual drag I have occasionally had on most foxes when very hot....so I turned off and waited a few seconds and tried again and while the starter turned normal the car wasn't starting, so again I waited then retried and the starter was dragging very slowly but I kept turning it because the car bobbled a couple times like it was gonna crank and then I saw smoke coming from the rear of the passenger side hood so I immediately stopped, jumped up, grabbed a fire extinguisher and popped hood but the smoke was gone.

It was definitely an electrical smelling smoke...all the wires from battery and solenoid were very hot, but I had been out driving for 30 minutes and it was like 98º that day. None of the wires looked burnt or frayed, but I haven't gotten under the car to look at starter area yet. And then yesterday I went out and the car started up on the first turn 3 times in a row and with zero drag.

Anyone have ideas on where the smoke was coming from?
 

So the other day I took the car out for a while. Ran great. stopped at auto parts store, restarted no issues at all. Got home and just as I pulled in the garage the idle dropped and the car died. I wanted to pull it up a little farther so went to restart and the starter was dragging ..I assumed the usual drag I have occasionally had on most foxes when very hot....so I turned off and waited a few seconds and tried again and while the starter turned normal the car wasn't starting, so again I waited then retried and the starter was dragging very slowly but I kept turning it because the car bobbled a couple times like it was gonna crank and then I saw smoke coming from the rear of the passenger side hood so I immediately stopped, jumped up, grabbed a fire extinguisher and popped hood but the smoke was gone.

It was definitely an electrical smelling smoke...all the wires from battery and solenoid were very hot, but I had been out driving for 30 minutes and it was like 98º that day. None of the wires looked burnt or frayed, but I haven't gotten under the car to look at starter area yet. And then yesterday I went out and the car started up on the first turn 3 times in a row and with zero drag.

Anyone have ideas on where the smoke was coming from?
if your starter is bad, it puts an enormous current draw on the starting circuit, that draw results in pulling a lot of current through the wires that go to it, and that will cause them to get really hot. Electrical smelling smoke goes hand in hand with “something burned the fck up”.
Remove your starter and have it tested. Better yet replace it. check the engine grounds to be sure they are tight. Prepare for an electrical diagnostic, cause something burned.
 
if your starter is bad, it puts an enormous current draw on the starting circuit, that draw results in pulling a lot of current through the wires that go to it, and that will cause them to get really hot. Electrical smelling smoke goes hand in hand with “something burned the fck up”.
Remove your starter and have it tested. Better yet replace it. check the engine grounds to be sure they are tight. Prepare for an electrical diagnostic, cause something burned.
Yeah that was my thinking but from the top side there is nothing burnt or even discolored. I am gonna be doing headers and midpipe soon so figured that is best time to look at starter area.
 
If you are gonna wait to fix the starting problem then don't try to start the car 'hot', the cables to the starting system can be danaged. The factory battery cables are marginal at best. Add thirty years to that and you get the picture.
 
