electrical smoke when starting

So the other day I took the car out for a while. Ran great. stopped at auto parts store, restarted no issues at all. Got home and just as I pulled in the garage the idle dropped and the car died. I wanted to pull it up a little farther so went to restart and the starter was dragging ..I assumed the usual drag I have occasionally had on most foxes when very hot....so I turned off and waited a few seconds and tried again and while the starter turned normal the car wasn't starting, so again I waited then retried and the starter was dragging very slowly but I kept turning it because the car bobbled a couple times like it was gonna crank and then I saw smoke coming from the rear of the passenger side hood so I immediately stopped, jumped up, grabbed a fire extinguisher and popped hood but the smoke was gone.



It was definitely an electrical smelling smoke...all the wires from battery and solenoid were very hot, but I had been out driving for 30 minutes and it was like 98º that day. None of the wires looked burnt or frayed, but I haven't gotten under the car to look at starter area yet. And then yesterday I went out and the car started up on the first turn 3 times in a row and with zero drag.



Anyone have ideas on where the smoke was coming from?