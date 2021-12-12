Electrical starting issue

I have a 2001 mustang gt, for a while now ive had an electrical issue that sometimes but not always makes my car not start. At first it made this clicking sound when i tried to start it, and wouldnt start at all. Then i got the starter and battery replaced. And for a week it was all good, but then it started clicking randomly, sometimes id start it and it'd be fine, sometimes it would make the same clicking sound. Me and my dad replaced a bunch of the grounds and other wires, to no avail. I found out when its clicking i can just push the clutch in and out and after a minute it starts up, and thats worked everytime so far, maybe about 20 times, so i dont know what could cause such inconsistent starting. So i thought id ask here?