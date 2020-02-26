Electrical

So...I drove my 90 GT the other evening as I often do. Didn't notice anything unusual while driving it but then again, I only drove it a half mile. Brought it home and parked in the garage.

Next morning I went to use it and the battery was almost dead. Wouldn't start. Every once in a while it would crank slow (like the battery was low, timing was advanced, starter get old or too hot) but it always started. I figured, battery must be bad. Checked the install date and it was only 2 1/2 years ago.

Being the "know it all" that I am I went and bought a new battery and put it in. I charged it for at least 6 hours. Went out this morning and it was almost dead again! WTF?

I disconnected the negative battery cable and put a meter between the cable end and the battery post. Showing a 12v draw. I (in sequence) removed every fuse and I still had the draw. I removed the radio and disconnected it (figuring the radio memory was the draw). No change.

I started it and the volt meter is not showing a charge! Shows about 8 volts while running which I"m thinking;

Alternator is bad now (also)

I disconnected the wires from the alternator and I still have the draw.

Now, I'm stuck.

Ideas?

Thanks as always.

Kane