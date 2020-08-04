Have any of you guys with a mini-starter eliminated your fender-mounted starter solenoid? My understanding is that it can be replaced with a standard SPST 30A relay in this scenario.Are any of you guys using a junction block for power distribution? Are there any issues with cranking amps going through these junction blocks if I were to put batt+, alt and starter power cables on the same post?Or would it be a better idea to leave all of the starting/charging cables on the starter solenoid and piggyback a junction block for all of the smaller gauge wires?I'm currently working on a wire tuck trying to clean up as much of the engine bay as possible.