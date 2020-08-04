Electrical Eliminate Starter Solenoid?

RekeHavoc

RekeHavoc

Member
Dec 5, 2019
11
1
13
45
Oakland, Tennessee
Have any of you guys with a mini-starter eliminated your fender-mounted starter solenoid? My understanding is that it can be replaced with a standard SPST 30A relay in this scenario.

Are any of you guys using a junction block for power distribution? Are there any issues with cranking amps going through these junction blocks if I were to put batt+, alt and starter power cables on the same post?

Or would it be a better idea to leave all of the starting/charging cables on the starter solenoid and piggyback a junction block for all of the smaller gauge wires?

I'm currently working on a wire tuck trying to clean up as much of the engine bay as possible.

jegs1.jpg jegs2.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,433
2,866
234
74
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
You better get a handle on what kind of wiring you are messing with....


Starter solenoid wiring for 86-91 Mustang

Starter solenoid wiring 92-93 Mustang or earlier Mustang with upgraded high torque mini starter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Question about MIL eliminator 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
My92cashtrap Fox C-Clip eliminators 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
M Electrical Need to Eliminate Code 85. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
T-BONE93 Drivetrain What C-clip eliminator to use with ssbc brakes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
69shocktower Electrical Will start, then it wont, crank but no fire, eliminator chip Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
15austin 04 gt mil eliminators without o2 sensors SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
revcor Trying To Eliminate/narrow Down Possible Idle Issue Causes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
gruvee87vertgt Did Search - No Luck Size Belt For Ac Eliminator & Underdrive Pulleys? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
KyleEBK Ford Racing Ac Eliminator Kit Removal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
69shocktower Sct Eliminator Chip Bama 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
S Mil Eliminators SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
cdurbin Fox Bama 4-bank Eliminator Chip W/ 3 Free Custom Tunes - Is It Worth It? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
cdurbin Fox Bama 4-bank Eliminator Chip - Worth Buying? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
11B_stang94 SOLD Nib 89-04 Sct 4 Bank Eliminator W/ Cable And Switch 230$ Engine and Power Adder Parts 2
motherhd Eliminating Power Steering, Smog Pump, & Ac 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J Expired 96-04 Mil Eliminators Exhaust Parts 0
raider_nation_01 MIL eliminators Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
adam jones Exhaust Emissions And O2 Sensor Eliminators SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Bojingles '11-'13 Mil Eliminators 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
90lxwhite Mil Eliminators Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
90lxwhite Mil Eliminator Help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
boostfrk New short throw shifter eliminate shifter rattling? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
H O2 Spacer or Mil eliminator??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
pissedoff92 Eliminating A/C without a bracket/pulley? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
stangboy C-clip eliminators or not Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
U Mr Gasket Eliminator 4 Speed Shifter Drivetrain Parts 4
F MIL eliminator question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R SCT 4 bank eliminator from AM 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Scott W SCT 4-Bank Eliminator Chip Switch Mounting 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Burnt89 Bbk cai, blow thru MAF, 3.73 gear , and smog pump elimination pulley Engine and Power Adder 0
mustangmike6996 about to make some MIL eliminators... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
mustangmike6996 Mil eliminators 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
N 8.8 crush sleeve eliminator SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
J FS: Aeromotive Eliminator Fuel Pump 11104 Engine and Power Adder 0
A Moser 35 spline axles,c-clip eliminators,spool,bearings,studs Drivetrain Parts 3
20th turbo Moser c clip eliminator kit Drivetrain Parts 0
F P0430... NOT the MIL eliminators. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Opposedodie QuarterHorse or SCT Eliminator Chip Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M 79-95 Mustang Billet Smog Pump Eliminator Engine and Power Adder 0
SLYFOX89 how to eliminate wheel hop?????? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 44
Boydster 5.0 smog eliminator kit Engine and Power Adder 1
M Question about EGR Eliminator - Please advise before I plug-in the eliminator Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
B SCT LiveWire and SCT 4-Bank Eliminator Chip HELP SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
faststang90 upr Mustang A/C Pump Eliminator w/ Holes? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
mustangguy65 Does anyone have cragar 500 Series Eliminator wheels stuffed under their car? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
bcam347 due to a small underhood fire, how do I eliminate the charcoal canister? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
E mil eliminator question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
tims 86 summit a/c eliminator,pulley combo? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
larrym1961 SCT Eliminator Chip, Can any dyno tune shop re-tune? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
mob Anyone ever eliminated the fender solenoid? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
Similar threads
Top Bottom