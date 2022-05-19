I have an '89 LX Convertible 5.0. Some people refer to it as an anniversary edition, however it's not...they just say that because of the "25 years" badge on the dash. It is however a very an uncommon set up (ordered from factory)... It's black with white rag top and white leather interior.



So...don't to business. I'm getting ready to rebuild this car with my youngest son. I'd like to get more HP from bolt-on's only and want to keep it "fairly" stock....not completely. After research, I've decided on GT40X heads, E303 Cam, 70mm throttle body and the other basics like distributor upgrade, new rings, new exhaust etc.



The dilemma! I cannot find GT40X heads anywhere! Have they been replaced? New model number? Does anyone know where I might find a set of these heads?



Thanks to all!!