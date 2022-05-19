Engine Elusive GT40X Turbo Swirl Aluminum Heads??

G

Gentry315

New Member
May 19, 2022
1
0
0
46
WV
I have an '89 LX Convertible 5.0. Some people refer to it as an anniversary edition, however it's not...they just say that because of the "25 years" badge on the dash. It is however a very an uncommon set up (ordered from factory)... It's black with white rag top and white leather interior.

So...don't to business. I'm getting ready to rebuild this car with my youngest son. I'd like to get more HP from bolt-on's only and want to keep it "fairly" stock....not completely. After research, I've decided on GT40X heads, E303 Cam, 70mm throttle body and the other basics like distributor upgrade, new rings, new exhaust etc.

The dilemma! I cannot find GT40X heads anywhere! Have they been replaced? New model number? Does anyone know where I might find a set of these heads?

Thanks to all!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Foxbody1988
Engine Head gasket or what?
Replies
8
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Madness7645
NEW FOX IMPUT/ADVICE
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Madness7645
Madness7645
B
  • Locked
Expired 00/03 Cobra Clone Fully Built Street/track Monster Kenne Bell
Replies
4
Views
11K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
BOSS GT
B
B
  • Locked
SOLD 1992 Lx 5.0 Convertible - 347, 5-speed Tko500 - Jacksonville, Fl
Replies
2
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
bdg
B
M
  • Locked
FS: Thumper GT40 Heads NE Ohio +Much More
Replies
1
Views
2K
Engine and Power Adder
f8tlfiveo
f8tlfiveo
Top Bottom