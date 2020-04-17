EMERGENCY FLASHERS COME ON INTERMITTENTLY- UNCOMMANDED PERIMETER LIGHTING TSB?

I have a 2008 V6 Mustang that's recently had a lot of problems. One of the biggest is that the emergency flashers will come on by themselves. It was a victim of the water leak TSB in the passenger side floorboard. I thought that maybe the water running into the SJB had caused some corrosion and that was the source of my problem. I cleaned up the connections and thought I had it fixed but the problems started up again. It happens so often that I'm having to disconnect my battery nearly every time I'm home. It seems that every time I reconnect the battery they won't start until I open the door the next time. I also ran across another TSB for uncommanded perimeter lighting( TSB 08-9-2) and am thinking it might could be my answer. The drivers side lock was damaged when my car was broken into some years ago and maybe just now it's triggering the door switch alarm? The battery light is also on but when I tested the battery it's got 13V. Any insight on this would be appreciated!