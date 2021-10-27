spellman
New Member
-
- Oct 27, 2021
-
- 8
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 38
I'm selling a set of Energy Suspension rear spring isolators, part number 4.6101G, which says they fit 79-95 Mustangs.
I bought this new in 2003 for an 88 couple build but that project never materialized. The parts have been stored in my dad's garage in Midland, TX (dry climate) until now.
$20
Georgetown, TX
Cort
