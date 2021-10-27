For Sale Energy Suspension rear spring isolators - 79-95 Ford Mustang 4.6101G

S

spellman

Oct 27, 2021
Georgetown, TX
I'm selling a set of Energy Suspension rear spring isolators, part number 4.6101G, which says they fit 79-95 Mustangs.
I bought this new in 2003 for an 88 couple build but that project never materialized. The parts have been stored in my dad's garage in Midland, TX (dry climate) until now.

photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl
photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl
photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl

$20
Georgetown, TX

Cort
 

Top Bottom