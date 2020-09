Engine Block Heater

Yes, block heaters are a necessity in "da colt nort"



I bought my GT in Canada before I moved to Ohio, so it has a block heater.. Everyone always asks me what the plug is for.. Some people even think my car is electric.. I'm not sure if it's an option.. In Saskatchewan, it's just expected that you get a block heater.. That would be like not getting tires..



Like Mustang5L5 said, it's a replacement for one of the freeze plugs. It has what looks like an oven heater element on it. The cord runs from it to the front of your car.. On a cold night you plug it in and listen for what sounds like a coffee pot starting and go inside..



I bought a focus in Ohio and it doesn't have a block heater..



Riley