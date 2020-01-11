Engine engine bogs down over 2500 rpm

T

Taterbug23

New Member
Jan 11, 2020
2
0
1
41
York, South Carolina
I've had this 1996 3.8 mustang since 1997. Recently it sit for alittle over a year due to body damage.
Acouple weeks ago I charged the battery and took it for a spin. I added some 93 octane fuel to help with the older gas. It ran okay but when I parked it, it was very hard to crank back up. I tested the fuel pressure and it was only getting 20PSI. So I replaced the fuel pump. It's now getting 30-35 PSI and no problems cranking/running.
I let it idle for an hour (trying to get some of the old gas out) and it never cut off.
I've noticed that when i 1st take off everything seems fine. After maybe 5 minutes of driving, if I try to accelerate (maybe peddle 1/2 way down) and get to 2500 rpm it starts to bog down. Then once that's happened it bogs down every time I press peddle. Making climbing a hill impossible.
Although if I pull to the side of the road after this bogging happens..turn car off then immediately start the car back up, I can accelerate hard with no problems at all.

Before I replaced the fuel pump OBD2 was throwing codes both banks were lean. No codes are currently present.
Things I've done
Replaced fuel pump now get 30-35PSI
Checked fuel filter (by the way the filter will not click in place, no matter how hard I push. It does have the white clips on the lines and it isn't leaking)
Checked air filter
Cleaned MAF sensor and throttle body
Replaced fuel pressure regulator
Changed oil
Checked throttle position sensor
Drove car with MAF disconnected

Please does anyone have any ideas?
 

Onesick99GT

Onesick99GT

Active Member
Nov 20, 2018
339
40
38
33
Dayton, Ohio
A lean condition means too much air being read by the oxygen sensors. The upstream oxygen sensor is on the ps side exhuast above the collector. You probably have a bad gasket or seal allowing air to enter the motor after the throttle body. This would provide the lean condition and throw a code if its severe enough. What is happening when you throttle the gas more fuel is supplied. Too much air and the upstream oxygen sensor tells the pcm to cut fuel. This provides a no power situation, stumbling, lack of power, ect. It can also cause all sort of idle issues. Your gaskets shrink when they heat up. When the motor is cold, right after start it creates a strong vacuum seal, but as the motor heats up the seals shrink allowing that extra air in your motor. Check for a vacuum leak or have a shop do a leak down test after the car is warmed up. Its worth the 200 dollars to save you the time looking for it so you can either fix it yourself or have a shop do it. Sounds like a bad gasket or seals.
 
T

Taterbug23

New Member
Jan 11, 2020
2
0
1
41
York, South Carolina
One slick thanks so much for the reply.
I forgot to mention that I have checked for a vacuum leak. Not sure if it's a fail proof way, but I sprayed carb cleaner around then entire upper engine area while the car was running. No increase in engine speed was noticed.
 
