I've had this 1996 3.8 mustang since 1997. Recently it sit for alittle over a year due to body damage.

Acouple weeks ago I charged the battery and took it for a spin. I added some 93 octane fuel to help with the older gas. It ran okay but when I parked it, it was very hard to crank back up. I tested the fuel pressure and it was only getting 20PSI. So I replaced the fuel pump. It's now getting 30-35 PSI and no problems cranking/running.

I let it idle for an hour (trying to get some of the old gas out) and it never cut off.

I've noticed that when i 1st take off everything seems fine. After maybe 5 minutes of driving, if I try to accelerate (maybe peddle 1/2 way down) and get to 2500 rpm it starts to bog down. Then once that's happened it bogs down every time I press peddle. Making climbing a hill impossible.

Although if I pull to the side of the road after this bogging happens..turn car off then immediately start the car back up, I can accelerate hard with no problems at all.



Before I replaced the fuel pump OBD2 was throwing codes both banks were lean. No codes are currently present.

Things I've done

Replaced fuel pump now get 30-35PSI

Checked fuel filter (by the way the filter will not click in place, no matter how hard I push. It does have the white clips on the lines and it isn't leaking)

Checked air filter

Cleaned MAF sensor and throttle body

Replaced fuel pressure regulator

Changed oil

Checked throttle position sensor

Drove car with MAF disconnected



Please does anyone have any ideas?