Hey guys. Ok so Ive got a 5.0 ho for my 87 foxbody 5 speed tranny. Here's what I have. 99 302 explore block with a 4.00in bore, stock crank with 3in stroke, explore intake and throttle body, and the 19lb ev6 injectors. Patriot freedom heads. 64 cc 2.02 intake and 1.60 exhaust valves. This will be my daily driver. Now for what i need. Would like a lumpy cam with good idle but nothing to radical. Lifters, rockers push rods pistons timing chain. I would like someone to help me pick out a cam rockers and pistons etc to run with this engine. Again daily driver. Never going to strip or race it just want to be able to drive to work and have fun on the streets from time to time. I will also be swapping to maf as well. Any advise would help.