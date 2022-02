Hello I got me a engine out of a 90s f-150 and I’m not sure exactly what year but I was wanting to do a turbo build with it and I’ve heard the stock engine can hold it as long as I’m not over 450 hp if I rebuild the bottom end with the stock crank and pistons and rods and do gt40 heads and an on3 turbo kit would it hold together for a while? Or should I find a new block to start with