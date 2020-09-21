I have a 89 Gt. Just took the engine out to do the oil pump as it failed. I'm at a cross roads of where I should go from here. Wanted some suggested as to what others have done for builds.

Keep it as a 302 with stock bottom end but do a top end kit?

Bored and honed 306 with bottom end built and top end kit?

Bored and honed 306 with stock bottom end with top end kit

If I'm going through the trouble is a 331 stroker a better option?

The car is mainly a street/summer cruiser Elly be dragged stripped. Looking for good power.

Any suggestions on HCI combos are also appropriated.