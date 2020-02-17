My oil pressure drops to about 0 psi after it warms up in closed loop so I'm thinking it's time to pull it & was thinking about taking it to local machine shop & having them go through it. I plan on upgrading with better parts but don't plan on stroking nor boosting. Just want a healthy fun 302 fox.



Couple of questions here, should I bore it out .30 over to a 306? I see this often. I have a 92 5.0 5 spd, it currently has trickflow upper & lower intake, bbk spacer & 65mm TB & bbk cai. I do have shorty bbk headers & bbk long tube headers but they are not installed. Also have 3.73 gears. BBK o/r H pipe Flow Master 40 series. The cats were also deleted. Has mishimoto aluminum radiator & electric fans.



This was all done when I purchased the car. I am currently looking for some aluminum heads!! I plan on doing cam too. I guess what I'm looking for is some advise on what combo heads to add to this & what else you think I should do so its done proper. What cam? What size heads with my set up? I'm not afraid to throw some $$ at her but I wanna do it right the first time..lol