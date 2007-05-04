Engine Code 81 & 82????

OK , heres what I got when I run codes a few min. ago.



Code 81-- (AM2/TAD) Map sensor vacuum was not greater than 2 in-Hg (7 kPa) during normal vehicle operation.



Code 82-- Air managment 1 circuit failure (AM1/TAB).





Can someone translate.



The map sensor is new. What do I need to change or check.



The car stumbles when accelerating. The TPS is new and reads .957 vdc. Once car is mid to full throttle the car runs great.



Any ideas??





Thanks for the help!



Jason