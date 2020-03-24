Engine code p0118

Black GT

Member
Sep 8, 2018
Jacksonville, Florida
Yesterday while driving my 01 GT I noticed something just didn't feel right. While sitting in line at taco belle the engine idle would on its on raise up from 700 to 1100 rpm's. Then it would drop back down to around 500. Car is a manual. This morning I was driving the car and it was doing the same thing. While sitting at a red light at a busy intersection the idle started rising slightly and the the engine shut off. It took about 30 seconds of cranking before it started. It normally starts right up. When I got home I grabbed my scan tool to check the code. P0118 Engine coolant temperature circuit high input. I checked it in live data mode and noticed my coolant temperature would rise to 208 degrees before the cooling fans would come on and then would drop to 199 degrees before the fans went off. My temperature gauge reads normal at the half way mark. Aren't these temperature a good bit above normal? A few minutes later I started the car and it blew out a cloud of blue smoke. Several hours later I started the car to move it to my driveway and there was no smoke at all. I have noticed the last couple of months that while sitting idling for several minutes when the engine reads max operating temperature (half way on gauge} the car emits blue smoke out the exhaust. It while driving the car never emits smoke only idling when the engine is hot. Any input is appreciated.
 

