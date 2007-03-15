engine cooling fan won't come on (1995 mustang)

they tested the fan, and said it works, it's capable of coming on....then they said it was the ccrm, said they would replace it for $386.00 , told them to go ahead...well today they replaced it and said that the fan still doesn't come on...it wasn't the problem, they put the old one back and are not going to charge.He said he thinks it could be the ecm, but does not suggest we replace it yet (same thing could happen, we replace it and it turns out not to be the problem). Say need to do test on ecm and wiring, costs about 79.00 hr/ min. of 3 hrs. this worries me, because I will pay a min. of $240.00 then who knows how much it would cost to repair the problem. not sure if i should tell them to go ahead with testing???says another option is to get ac fixed, if ac worked fan would turn on, ac has major leak, and possibly compressor needs to replaced, can run between $800-1100.asked about installing manual switch, owner did not want to do because, say fan motor will burn out faster, and did not want to be responsible for future problems.I live in texas, weather has been nice, but soon it will be very hot, avg. day 95-100+ temp, and we will need to cooling fan to come on more frequently than now.when replaced the fan, connection looked ok, and I took it to ford for recall and they installed a part between fan and connection, but could be wiresshould i maybe take it to somewhere where they specialize in electrical problems only? ....maybe they would be more familiar with this problem.thank you everyone for responding any more suggestions are GREATLY appreciated.