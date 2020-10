engine cooling fan won't come on (1995 mustang)

I had heard from a couple of people if u turn on the ac, the fan will turn on....my ac doesn't work...blows hot air....but I thought it wouldn't hurt to try.....I was driving on hwy so temp was fine, when I was almost to my destination, there was one traffic light ....car started to go slightly above the R in Normal on gauge, turned on ac..and fan did not come one.....tried again when I got into the parking lot and temp started to go up again...fan didn't kick in. this was right before I took my car to this last repair shop.ok, so I went and picked up my car....they we're really nice..since they were not able to fix the problem, they were not going to charge me anything, not even for the tests..which I thought was awesome....said they kept thinking they figured out the problem..but everything they tried just didn't work.....they even tried putting freeon to see if they could get ac going and fan on.....said I had a major leak, all the freeon leaked out within hours and fan didn't come one....they recommened a shop that specializes in electrical problems.after I got the car home.... I took a look under the hood...the wires that went to my cool. temp. sensor used to be all loose and worn looking...and I had suspected that that could be the problem...they had replaced them...fixed my loose battery connection...and a couple of other things....so they had replaced or repaired things as they were testing and trouble shooting.I went on autozone.com, and looked up engine cooling fan...and the parts that go along with it , and I found a cooling fan motor relay: http://www.autozone.com/servlet/UiB...EGULAR+PARTS+LOOK+UP|~Cooling+Fan+Motor+Relay only 4.99, thought it wouldn't hurt to try to replace and see what happens...wasn't sure where it goes...assumed in the black box under hood, that contains fuses, and 2 relays...replaced one first...turned on car..while sitting in car noticed reciept said, ac control relay...which made me think to try again turning on the ac....turned it on and fan turned on immedietly......... we wanted to make sure it was the new relay that had done it.....so we put the old one back on...... and turned the ac on again..and the fan came on immedietly again..so, it wasn't the new relay. I'm thrilled that I was able to get the fan on at all, but i'm not sure what changed, it must've been something they did at the repair shop.right after I saw the fan come on with the ac, with new relay in, I turned off the ac, and let the car warm up...and temp still goes too hot, fan won't kick in by itself.talked to someone else who works at a shop and has worked on alot of mustangs... when he heard my problem he said it was a relay that goes bad and needs to be replaced......forgive my ignorance, but what is a relay....and where are they...is what he is talking about different than what I replaced today?again any advice is GREATLY appreciated.