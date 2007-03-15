engine cooling fan won't come on (1995 mustang)

I have a 1995 mustang.
Car over heated the first time....water pump was leaking.. replaced it. Car overheated again about a weak later... the hose from the water pump had a large tear, replaced it. Both times car overheated coolant spewed out everywhere
(did replace coolant) .
Then car would over heat when idle or driving at low speeds only. Discovered the engine cooling fan is not coming on.
I replaced the engine cooling fan motor..still not working
I replaced the coolant temp. sensor...still not working.
found out the engine cooling fan on my car was recalled, took it to the dealership, they added a circuit breaker at connection..but said that wasn't the problem...they ran diagnostic test..test said the problem was the temperature sending unit..
I replaced the temp. sending unit and the fan STILL won't come on .
So I'm guessing it's the wires or connection, should I assume it's the wires to the temp sending unit since that's what the diganostic test said was the problem?
Any suggestions would be really appreciated.
