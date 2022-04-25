Hi all,

I took my 93 Cobra out for spirited runs over the last couple of weeks. I experienced the following:



- under hard acceleration the engine would cutout or feel like I was hitting rev limit at around 4000 RPM. It did it about 1/2 the time. Sometimes it would continue to pull past 4K. Its intermittent



- after a long drive, I parked at a restaurant for a couple of hours. When I went to start it is cranked very slowly like the battery was discharged. Its a new battery. On the way home, the charge indicator was reading low 12-13 v estimated. When I got home I measured voltage at the battery with the car running and got 13.5-13.7 v indicating to me that the alternator is charging.



I did a little research and Im thinking:



- alternator/voltage regulator may be intermittent for the low charging issue. Alternator looks original



- fuel pressure regulator or fuel pump for the intermittent cut-out under heavy acceleration at 4000 rpm.



Also, the car feels like it should have more power. My stock 91 Lx 5.0 seems peppier





p.s. I did complete tuneup (new motorcraft plugs, cap, rotors, wires, ignition coil, battery) and timing





Thoughts??