Scott7512
Active Member
-
- May 19, 2015
-
- 118
-
- 6
-
- 38
-
- 54
Recently the engine cuts out for a second and then comes back on.
This happens randomly. It has never completely died. It has a msd box, newer coil and tfi module. Also has a Bama chip connected to the computer. The only thing not replaced in the last 2 years is the factory distributor.
Any ideas?
This happens randomly. It has never completely died. It has a msd box, newer coil and tfi module. Also has a Bama chip connected to the computer. The only thing not replaced in the last 2 years is the factory distributor.
Any ideas?