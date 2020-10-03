Engine Engine cuts out

Scott7512

Scott7512

Active Member
May 19, 2015
118
6
38
54
Branchland WV
Recently the engine cuts out for a second and then comes back on.
This happens randomly. It has never completely died. It has a msd box, newer coil and tfi module. Also has a Bama chip connected to the computer. The only thing not replaced in the last 2 years is the factory distributor.
Any ideas?
 

