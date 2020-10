Hey all, new to the site. Looking for your thoughts. I have access to a very low mileage 5.4 out of a 2013 Expedition for the right price. I have a 66 coupe with a 289 4 spd doing a restomod. Thought is to swap in the 5.4 instead of doing up the 289. I know its quite a bit of work but might be pretty cool and the "perks" of a newer driveline cant be snuffed at. Wondering if anyone has done a swap like this?