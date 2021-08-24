Engine harness

J

Jgalvan91

New Member
Aug 24, 2021
1
0
0
29
Laredo, Tx
Hi all,
Im new to this site so if this has been covered I apologize in advance. I need to know where the wiring harness below the vehicle is located. All my sensors are malfunctioning below vehicle and Im pretty sure its due to a ground not properly making contact as it was done after a mechanic changed my clutch which would require the sensors to be removes etc. Knowing if the wires are hiding and where would help alot specifically where the grounds are located. Thanks!
 

