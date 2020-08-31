Engine keeps over heating

I have a 2012 GT. The reason why I'm posting in here is because I swapped the 1st gen for a 2nd gen Aluminator with a ProCharger.



I can't keep the engine at a safe temperature without the heater on full blast. She's full on coolant and I replaced the fan resistor. With the heater off she hits high 230s-low 240s. With the heater on she'll happily stay in the mid-low 220s.



Anyone have similar issues? If so how did you fix it? Any help/advice is GREATLY appreciated. On