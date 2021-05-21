90 5.0L, EFI, HO Heads, mild cam, AOD trans, A9P ECU. Has had a compete tune-up including new Accel coil & distributor, plug wires and plugs (changed to platinum plugs this time). Timing is set at 12 deg BTDC. Vacuum is at 20 and no leaks detected. Fuel pressure is 39 psi and remains so even when running the engine up to 4000 rpms.



Engine idles ok, hot or cold, but does fluctuate 30-50 rpms. Accelerates pretty well up to 2000 rpms then starts to miss. By the time I get to 3000 rpms the missing/cutting out is pretty bad.



Pulled codes:

KOEO - 81,82, 81,82, 10, 11. Codes 81 & 82 are smog related and are expected.

KOER. 94,44, 94,44. Once these complete I press the accelerator and more testing. This time I get 90,90 (cylinder balance test passes). 94 & 44 are smog related and are expected. What I'm not getting here are additional error codes (yeah!) or a code 11 like in the KOEO test.



I've run through most the troubleshooting checklists I've found on this site.



I'm at at a loss here. Is it possible the Platinum Plugs could be causing this? This is the first time I didn't use stock plugs. The Platinum are supposed to last much longer and since I have to pull the wheel wells on my vehicle to change the plugs I thought it was a big plus.



Any help is appreciated. Thanks!

Mark