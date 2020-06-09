Engine Mount Bolt

Calypsostang
New Member
-
- May 19, 2019
-
- 5
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 25
I have an AJE k member with AJE Motor Mounts for Coyote. Does anyone know what bolt to use for motor mounts to k member mine did not come with any in the kit.
