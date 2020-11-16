Mustang Heavy Duty Motor Mount Kit (84-95) 5.0 - LMR Upgrade your motor mounts to the more desirable 1984-1995 Mustang heavy duty mounts for better support with this Heavy Duty Motor Mount Kit!

What's the go-to for engine mounts these days? Many older threads list buying OEM Ford mounts, but those are long gone. ALl we are left with are cheap parts store mounts, and poly mounts.Looks like there is only one manufacturer of the stock style mounts. (Even LMR says this). so do I stick with something like this..Or do I go with a poly engine mount like this? The energy suspension mount mimics the convertible style mount.I can get them from Rockauto.com for $175 shipped with the 5% discount. However, I can also get $15 stock rubber mounts like the LRS mounts.I will be running a stock-style OEM trans mount with both. My use of the car is strictly street cruising, so debating which ones would be the best to go with here. $175 for poly, or $30 for OEM-style rubber.