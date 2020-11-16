Engine Engine Mounts - Rubber vs Poly

Mod Dude
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,821
10,100
224
Massachusetts
What's the go-to for engine mounts these days? Many older threads list buying OEM Ford mounts, but those are long gone. ALl we are left with are cheap parts store mounts, and poly mounts.

Looks like there is only one manufacturer of the stock style mounts. (Even LMR says this). so do I stick with something like this..

lmr.com

Mustang Heavy Duty Motor Mount Kit (84-95) 5.0 - LMR

Upgrade your motor mounts to the more desirable 1984-1995 Mustang heavy duty mounts for better support with this Heavy Duty Motor Mount Kit!
lmr.com lmr.com

Or do I go with a poly engine mount like this? The energy suspension mount mimics the convertible style mount.

Motor Mount - Ford Mustang - Energy Suspension 4.1122

Ford Mustang Thunderbird Cougar Continental replacement Motor Mount made by Energy Suspension. 2 Year Warranty. Free Shipping. Part Number 4.1122
www.energysuspensionparts.com www.energysuspensionparts.com
I can get them from Rockauto.com for $175 shipped with the 5% discount. However, I can also get $15 stock rubber mounts like the LRS mounts.


I will be running a stock-style OEM trans mount with both. My use of the car is strictly street cruising, so debating which ones would be the best to go with here. $175 for poly, or $30 for OEM-style rubber.
 
May 5, 2004
May 5, 2004
169
16
29
57
Waldorf MD
Strictly Street cruising spend the $30.00 on the rubber mounts and use the rest for gas. If anything the poly mounts will transfer more vibration to the chassis. My 2 cents worth.
 
Mod Dude
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,821
10,100
224
Massachusetts
dgollem said:
Strictly Street cruising spend the $30.00 on the rubber mounts and use the rest for gas. If anything the poly mounts will transfer more vibration to the chassis. My 2 cents worth.
SInce i made the original post and now, i've done some research on the OEM-style mounts available and have read nothing but terrible reviews. Holes drilled in the wrong spots and such. Pioneer 602725 and 602726 seem to be the "best" of the OE style rubber out there, and their reviews are quite terrible.

Reading reviews on the energy suspension mounts, it doesn't seem too harsh....would like some feedback from those who went rubber to the energy suspension parts.

I ended up buying both styles on Amazon. I'll compare in hand and see how they mount up and just return the ones I don't use.
 
Mar 7, 2019
Mar 7, 2019
1,293
442
93
56
Sarasota Florida
Steel LMR solids. Bad reputation , but I like them. No vibration, and you feel the road and the power. Plus they raised my motor about two inches. Only fourty bucks. If you dont like them throw them in a bucket or CL em. I have stock tranny mount.
 
Mod Dude
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,821
10,100
224
Massachusetts
Raising the motor is a non-starter. With my intake spacer, i'm already close to the stock hood blanket. I need to swap to the vert mounts.

Either way, I ordered both and will return whichever one doesn't sweet talk me into keeping them.
 
